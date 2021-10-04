Andy Dalton Still Bears' Starting QB over Justin Fields When Healthy, per Matt Nagy

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

An encouraging performance by rookie quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday wasn't enough to vault him to the top of the Chicago Bears depth chart.

Head coach Matt Nagy revealed Monday that Andy Dalton is still the team's starting quarterback.

"When Andy's healthy, he's our starter," the coach told reporters. "Justin's the 2. Nick's the 3."

Dalton has missed the past two games because of a bone bruise on his knee. Fields struggled in his place during a Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but the rookie turned things around in Week 4 on the way to a 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions.

Fields finished 11-of-17 for 209 passing yards in Sunday's game, showcasing his upside with his downfield connection with Darnell Mooney:

The 24 points scored were a season-high for the Bears, which many fans likely believe is enough for the 2021 No. 11 overall pick to stay under center the rest of the year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

On the other hand, the success came against the 0-4 Lions and was still far from a flawless showing from Fields. The quarterback threw one interception, and Chicago finished 1-of-8 on third downs.

Just one week earlier, Fields finished 6-of-20 for 68 yards in an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was sacked nine times as the team finished with 47 net yards of offense.

Nagy clearly prefers the more experienced Dalton at this point as the squad tries to remain in playoff contention. At 2-2, Chicago sits just one game behind the first-place Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.