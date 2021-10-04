Dustin Poirier Agrees to Fight Charles Oliveira for Lightweight Title at UFC 269

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Charles Oliveira will defend his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Poirier confirmed the bout on social media:

It will be the first title defense for Oliveira, who won the vacant belt with a victory over Michael Chandler in May after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired. The 31-year-old has won nine straight bouts dating back to 2018.

