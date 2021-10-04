WWE Legend The Rock Congratulates Tom Brady and Calls Him The GOAT

Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images

WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson congratulated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on surpassing Drew Brees to become the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards during his return to Gillette Stadium againstt the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

"And big Teremana Anejo toast to my buddy and the GOAT Tom Brady for the big win tonight and becoming the NFL's All Time Leading Passer," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "A very special night for many reasons and a great one to watch as a fan!"

Brady, who finished the 19-17 Bucs win with 80,560 career passing yards, moved ahead of Brees (80,358), on a first-quarter pass to Mike Evans. Brees retired after the 2020 season and was on hand as part of the NBC broadcast team to watch the record-breaking moment.

The 44-year-old University of Michigan product talked about the latest accolade on his Hall of Fame resume during a postgame interview on NBC (via Grant Gordon of NFL.com):

"It's pretty cool. Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible teammates and coaches. I've just been blessed for 22 years to be with some amazing people. A quarterback can't do anything if the guys don't catch the ball. Guys did a great job catching for me the last 22 years. All of them, which I hope were, uh, felt a little piece of happiness tonight watching that. Cause everybody contributed. I sure as hell can't catch anything, everyone's seen that drop against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. But I can throw it a little bit and I'm glad I got so many great guys who catch it."

Brady spent the first two decades of his NFL career with the Patriots, teaming with head coach Bill Belichick to claim six Super Bowl titles.

The three-time MVP has shown no signs of slowing down since joining the Bucs, throwing for 4,633 yards last season before leading the franchise to the Super Bowl LV title in February.

His ability to continue performing at a top-level level in his mid-40s gives him a legitimate chance to play until he's 50, which could put the passing-yards record out of reach for a long time, even when factoring in the 17th game added to the regular season for 2021.

While there may never be a complete consensus about the NFL's GOAT, it's hard to dispute The Rock's choice of Brady as the best to ever step on the gridiron.