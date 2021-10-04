Mac Jones Reveals Tom Brady's Advice After Bucs Defeated Patriots

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Mac Jones couldn't lead the New England Patriots to an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, but he did get some advice from a legend after the game.

"[Tom Brady] just told me to keep my head up and keep working," Jones said, per Nick Goss of NBC Sports.

Jones also said he got a chance to congratulate Brady on the 19-17 win.

The Week 4 game at Foxborough was a must-see matchup, with Brady returning to the place where he spent the first 20 years of his career. Brady got the win, but Jones still impressed with 275 passing yards and two touchdowns with one pick on 31-of-40 passing.

The rookie led the Patriots down the field for a potential go-ahead field goal in the final minute, but Nick Folk missed the 56-yard attempt in the rain.

Though New England is just 1-3 to begin the year, Jones has provided a reason for optimism.