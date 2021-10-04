Tom Brady on Bill Belichick Relationship: 'Nothing's Really Accurate That I Ever See'

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to his old stomping grounds and helped his team beat the New England Patriots 19-17 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Much has been made about the relationship between Brady and Pats head coach Bill Belichick, who worked together for two decades to bring six Super Bowl titles to New England.

Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire relayed some postgame comments Brady made regarding his relationship with Belichick. The quarterback largely kept things private while noting that he hasn't seen anything truthful about the pair's relationship.

As noted by Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Belichick went into the Bucs locker room for 23 minutes after the game and walked out with Brady, leading to the line of questioning above.

Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today gave a breakdown and timeline of the relationship between the quarterback and head coach, who were together in New England from 2000-2019 before Brady left in free agency for Tampa Bay.

At least publicly, the two appeared to be on good terms. The pair shared a quick hug at midfield postgame before parting ways, only to meet up in the visiting locker room later.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For now, it's all business as the two men focus on their team's respective seasons.

The Bucs moved to 3-1 with the win as they search for back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Sunday served as a bounce-back victory following a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams the week before.

In New England, an influx of talent via free agency has only led to one win in four games. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones did impress Sunday, however, as the Pats look toward a brighter future.