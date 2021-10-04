Video: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Share Quick Hug on Field After Bucs Edge Patriots

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady didn't have much time for pleasantries following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

The two embraced briefly on the field before Belichick made his way back to the locker room.

Brady was blunt in saying he didn't expect to feel overwhelmed by emotion ahead of his return to Gillette Stadium since he and the Bucs had a job to do. Once he retires, the future Hall of Famer will have plenty of time to savor what he and Belichick achieved together.

Likewise, stoicism is the one emotion Belichick has displayed with any regularity. Especially after a close loss, the 69-year-old probably wasn't going to be in a mood to take a stroll down memory lane.