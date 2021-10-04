Ravens' Harbaugh Comments on Garbage-Time Run to Tie Record of 100-Yard Rushing Games

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Baltimore Ravens made history in Sunday's 23-7 win against the Denver Broncos, but it wasn't without controversy.

At the end of the game, instead of taking a knee in victory formation, quarterback Lamar Jackson took a shotgun snap and ran for five yards. The run gave Baltimore 102 rushing yards, tying an NFL record with 43 straight 100-yard rushing games.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he made the call to go for the record and he stands by his decision.

"100 percent my call," Harbaugh said. "That's one of those things that's meaningful."

Harbaugh went on to explain that he had his staff and players in mind when he made the decision.

"It's one of those things, I think, as a head coach you have to be mindful of your team and your players and your coaches and what it means to them," he said. "It's a very, very tough record to accomplish and it's a long-term record."

The Pittsburgh Steelers originally set the record from 1974-77.

The Ravens were the first team to rush for over 100 yards against the Broncos this season. Denver came into Sunday's game ranked second in the NFL in rush defense (59.3 yards allowed per game).

Jackson threw for 316 yards and a touchdown and added 28 rush yards in the win. Latavius Murray led Baltimore with 18 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Harbaugh said that it was more important to get the win over the Broncos, who entered the game at 3-0. But he reiterated that he wanted his players and coaches to share in something historic.

"I'm not gonna say that it's more important than winning the game, for sure, it's certainly not," he said. "But as a head coach I think you do that for your players and you do that for your coaches, and it's something they'll have for the rest of their lives."