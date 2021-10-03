X

    Sanderson Farms Championship 2021: Sam Burns Earns 2nd Career PGA Tour Win

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 4, 2021

    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    Sam Burns earned his second PGA Tour win Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, shooting a five-under 67 in the final round to finish 22 under par for the tournament. 

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Twice as nice for <a href="https://twitter.com/Samburns66?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SamBurns66</a>.<br><br>The 25-year-old LSU alum is a 2-time winner on TOUR. <a href="https://t.co/505WbKhKwB">pic.twitter.com/505WbKhKwB</a>

    PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms

    Sam Burns earns his second PGA TOUR victory (2021 Valspar Championship) in his 87th start at the age of 25 years, 2 months, 10 days.<br><br>Entered the final round of a TOUR event inside the top 3 on the leaderboard for the 6th time since the start of last season (ties: Jordan Spieth).

    The win didn't come easy, though, with six players within two strokes of the lead, including Nick Watney (-21) and Cameron Young (-21). 

    Burns separated himself from the pack with a brilliant stretch on Nos. 11-15, finishing with four birdies and a par. His back nine in general was phenomenal, with only a bogey on No. 18 sullying his finish. 

    "The main thing for us was we knew what our game plan was and we knew that we had a purpose for each shot, and we were just going to stick to it and whatever happened at the end," Burns told reporters after his round.

    "I saw the leaderboard when I was on 17 green, and I kind of thought the guys behind us weren't quite close enough to catch us, and I think that's when it kind of hit me that if I could just get it up there around the green and make a 4 or 5, we could do it," he added.

    In total, he finished Sunday with seven birdies, two bogeys, an average driving distance of 314.1 yards and a driving accuracy of 57.1 percent. He hit 83.3 percent of greens in regulation, per PGATour.com, helping to mitigate his 0.571 strokes lost putting. 

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    Sam Burns:<br><br>Strokes gained off the tee: 1st<br>Strokes gained approach: 1st<br><br>You can putt it however you want to and still win if you do that.

    Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN

    Chalk one up for the pre-tourney favorite: Sam Burns was atop most boards at +1400 entering this week. He wins the Sanderson Farms for his second career victory. Already a rising star, he could be primed for a monster season.

    Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport

    Billy Horschel, Max Homa and Sam Burns all winners since not making the Ryder Cup team. American pool of talent just comically deep right now.

    Sahith Theegala opened the day atop the leaderboard but struggled during the final round, shooting a one-under 71. He slipped into a tie for eighth. Where Burns dominated the back nine, Theegala posted three bogeys between Nos. 10 and 13.

    It was a tough stretch for a player who was otherwise excellent in Jackson:

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Didn’t like it. Should’ve loved it.<a href="https://twitter.com/SRTheegala?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SRTheegala</a> birdies to take the solo lead at -21. <a href="https://t.co/Z8CyoGgC2C">pic.twitter.com/Z8CyoGgC2C</a>

    Still, not too shabby for his second PGA start. Theegala's potential is evident. 

    "I played some really good golf and just a little unfortunate how that sort of that back nine is, but it's my first one and first time really being in that position, so I'm obviously going to learn a lot and just take so many positives away," he told reporters. "And even the last few holes there I was proud of myself how I held it in there making a couple pars after I was already kind of out of contention."

    Down the stretch, Theegala couldn't quite keep the pace. Burns was simply too good on his back nine. 

