NWSL Announces Oversight Committee in Wake of Paul Riley Allegations

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The NWSL's board of governors formed an executive committee to oversee the league's decisions going forward after commissioner Lisa Baird resigned in the wake of sexual coercion and abuse allegations against now-former North Carolina Courage manager Paul Riley.

The committee, made up of the Orlando Pride's Amanda Duffy, Kansas City's Angie Long and the OL Reign's Sophie Sauvage, released the following statement Sunday:

"On behalf of the entire league, we are heartbroken for what far too many players have had to endure in order to simply play the game they love, and we are so incredibly sorry. We understand that we must undertake a significant systemic and cultural transformation to address the issues required to become the type of league that NWSL players and their fans deserve and regain the trust of both. We're committed to doing just that and recognize that this won't happen overnight, but only through vigilance over time."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.