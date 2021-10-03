Bears' Matt Nagy Confirms OC Bill Lazor Called Offensive Plays During Win vs. Lions

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy revealed to reporters after his team's 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor called the plays.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune provided more information:

The Bears entered Week 4 averaging just 13.3 points per game, which was the NFL's second-lowest mark. They enjoyed their finest 2021 offensive performance to date Sunday, posting season highs in points and scrimmage yards (373).

Nagy has been the team's primary play-caller since he assumed head coaching duties in 2018, but he handed off the playsheet to Lazor in November amid last year's team's offensive struggles.

The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator called plays to start this season, but noise got particularly loud for a change after the Bears' 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 26.

Nagy admitted the criticism was fair:

Whatever changed this week certainly worked, albeit against a now 0-4 Lions team. David Montgomery rushed for 106 yards and two scores, Darnell Mooney amassed a career-high 125 receiving yards and rookie quarterback Justin Fields impressed with 12.3 yards per attempt (11-of-17, 209 passing yards).

The Bears cruised thanks largely to the offense, which had 24 points before the fourth quarter and helped Chicago move to 2-2 on the year.

Now Chicago will look to keep the positive momentum going when the team travels to Las Vegas to face the Raiders next Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.