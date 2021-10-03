NASCAR at Talladega 2021 Postponed Until Monday Because of Inclement Weather

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR's Talladega Cup Series playoff race, the YellaWood 500, was postponed Sunday because of rainy weather.

It has been moved back to Monday at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

After a long delay Sunday, it appeared the race would be set to resume at 3:45 p.m. ET, with drivers being told to head toward their cars.

But another afternoon shower halted those plans and forced the postponement to Monday.

Denny Hamlin, already assured his spot in the Round of 8 after winning last week at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, holds pole position.

Per Chase Wilhelm of NASCAR.com, Kyle Larson is the "only driver who could clinch on points this weekend at Talladega without any help."

He would automatically reach the next round by getting to 54 points or would reach with 55 points and a Joey Logano win.

The stakes are incredibly high for William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell, who are all below the Round of 8 qualification line.