Report: Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley Title Fight to Headline Tripleheader Card

A middleweight title fight between WBO champion Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley will headline a DAZN-streamed championship tripleheader on November 19 in New England, according to ESPN.

According to the report, Murodjon Akhmadaliev will defend his unified 122-pound championship against Ronny Rios in the co-main event, and Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his 112-pound title against McWilliams Arroyo in the opening bout.

