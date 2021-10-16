Dolphins Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Will Start vs. Jaguars in Return from Injury

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was activated from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tagovailoa will start.

The 23-year-old had previously fractured his ribs in Miami's loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. He was placed on injured reserve and missed three games.

In two games this season, Tagovailoa has thrown for 215 passing yards and a touchdown and an interception. He registered 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Dolphins' Week 1 win over the New England Patriots.

The Alabama product's rib injury was expected to take three weeks to heal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tagovailoa was selected fifth overall by Miami in the 2020 draft, despite suffering a severe hip injury during his junior season with the Crimson Tide in 2019. He began the 2020 NFL season as the backup quarterback to Ryan Fitzpatrick before taking over as the starter midway through the year.

In 10 games as a rookie, he threw for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

Without Tagovailoa, Miami has relied on Jacoby Brissett. In three games, The 28-year-old has thrown for 858 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions. The Dolphins are 0-3 with the veteran quarterback as the starter.