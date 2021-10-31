Rob Gronkowski Ruled Out of Buccaneers vs. Saints with Back Injury

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled tight end Rob Gronkowski out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints because of back spasms.

The 32-year-old was previously ruled out of the Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. It would have been a homecoming for the superstar after spending the first nine years of his career with the team.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports later reported Gronkowski had four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the issue could keep him out "multiple weeks."

It slowed down an incredible start to the year for the tight end, who had four touchdowns in his first two games.

The 2020 season represented just the third time in his career that he appeared in all 16 regular-season games, but injuries are once again holding the veteran back.

Cameron Brate could see more snaps with Gronkowski unavailable.