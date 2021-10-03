Tom Brady Posts Hype Video for Return to Foxborough for Bucs vs. Patriots

Icon Sportswire

Tom Brady's social media game has been on point this week in anticipation of his return to Foxborough against the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star posted one final hype video on Twitter mere hours before he steps on the field at Gillette Stadium as a visiting player for the first time:

Sunday's matchup between the Bucs and Patriots is arguably the most anticipated regular-season game in NFL history.

The closest recent comparison was Peyton Manning's return to Indianapolis as a member of the Denver Broncos in October 2013. Manning's 13-year run with the Colts was instrumental in turning the franchise around, including helping to get Lucas Oil Stadium built.

Brady's return is very different, though, because the Colts had a clear succession plan at quarterback in place with Andrew Luck. The Patriots lost Tom Brady in free agency and have been trying to figure out the position for the past year.

Mac Jones is a promising rookie, but he still has a lot to prove.

The Patriots became the best franchise in the NFL almost as soon as Brady stepped in at quarterback when Drew Bledsoe was injured in Week 2 of the 2001 season. He led them to six Super Bowl titles, nine AFC championships and 17 division titles.

Brady will lead the Buccaneers in their game against the Patriots starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.