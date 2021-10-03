Schefter: Patriots to 'Briefly Acknowledge' Tom Brady If He Breaks Drew Brees' Record

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The New England Patriots will "briefly acknowledge" Tom Brady's accomplishment if he sets the all-time passing yards record Sunday night against them, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is 68 yards shy of breaking Drew Brees' record of 80,358 career passing yards.

Per Schefter, the Patriots will pause the game to recognize the feat, but they won't completely stop the action for a ceremony.

Sunday night's matchup represents Brady's first game against the Patriots since leaving for the Buccaneers in 2020 free agency. He spent the first 20 years of his career in New England, with 74,571 of his passing yards coming with his first team.

