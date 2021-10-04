Bengals' Joe Mixon Reportedly Week-to-Week with Low Ankle Sprain Injury

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon reportedly suffered a low ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mixon suffered the injury during Thursday's victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was replaced by Samaje Perine in the game's last possession. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor referred to the issue as a "minor ankle injury" after the game, but it is seemingly more serious following tests.

Prior to the injury, Mixon had 67 rushing yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. He has 353 rushing yards and two scores overall this season for the 3-1 Bengals.

The Oklahoma product has been in Cincinnati since 2017, when the Bengals drafted him with the 48th overall pick.

Mixon had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, rushing for a career-high 1,168 and eight scores in his second year.

A season-ending right foot injury suffered against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 18 held Mixon to just six games in 2020.

The latest issue creates more question marks about his durability. The Bengals will need more out of Perine if Mixon misses more time. His former OU teammate, who was selected in the fourth round in the 2017 draft, has nine rushes for 28 yards on the year.

Sixth-round rookie Chris Evans out of Michigan could also be in line for a bigger role going forward.