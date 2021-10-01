Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks Title Match Set for WWE Crown Jewel PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE announced Friday that Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

The bout will be of great significance since it will mark only the third women's match to occur in Saudi Arabia, following Natalya vs. Lacey Evans at Crown Jewel 2019 and Bayley vs. Naomi at Super ShowDown in February 2020.

The match will stream live on Peacock on Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. ET from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The seeds were planted for the Triple Threat back at SummerSlam in August when Belair was supposed to defend the SmackDown Women's title against Banks. It was announced just before the match that Banks would be unable to compete, leading to a surprise return.

Lynch made her first appearance on WWE programming in over a year after giving birth to her daughter, and after tricking Bianca with a handshake, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship in less than 30 seconds.

The Man developed a heel persona in subsequent weeks and put the title on the against Belair at Extreme Rules on Sunday, however, there was no definitive finish, as Banks returned and attacked both Superstars.

With The Boss set to address both Lynch and Belair on Friday night's episode of SmackDown, WWE made the Triple Threat official for Crown Jewel.

Banks and Lynch are already two of the greatest and most accomplished female wrestlers of all time, as well as members of the Four Horsewomen with Charlotte Flair and Bayley.

Meanwhile, Belair is well on her way to becoming an all-time great as well after winning the 2021 women's Royal Rumble and beating Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

The match will occur approximately three weeks after the SmackDown and Raw rosters receive a shakeup through the WWE draft, which will take place Friday and Monday.

If one or two of the women in the Crown Jewel Triple Threat get moved to Raw in the draft, it could have a major impact on who leaves Saudi Arabia as champion.

