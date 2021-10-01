Richard Sherman Will Be Active for Buccaneers vs. Patriots After Signing Contract

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday cornerback Richard Sherman will be active for Sunday's Week 4 road game against the New England Patriots.

Arians said Sherman will provide secondary depth and play as needed after fellow corner Jamel Dean was ruled out with a knee injury. The veteran signed with the team Wednesday.

He announced his decision to sign a one-year contract with the Bucs on The Richard Sherman Podcast (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com), saying it was an "opportunity I couldn't pass up."

"I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group," he said. "I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win."

The 33-year-old Stanford product became a free agent after the 2020 season, which marked the end of a three-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

In July, Sherman was arrested after crashing his vehicle on a Seattle-area highway and then trying to force his way into his in-laws' house. He was charged with five misdemeanor counts: driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, resisting arrest and two domestic violence charges—criminal trespass in the second degree and malicious mischief in the third degree.

The California native, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, released a statement on Twitter saying he was "deeply remorseful" for his actions. On Wednesday, he told reporters the situation has led to changes in his personal life:

"It led to some really positive changes -- some help, some therapies, some tools that I didn't have before -- to address some things that you kind of let stack up in your mind. You never have time to address them. It's not the right moment. It's not the right place in your life to deal with these emotions and feelings.

"It really forced me to step back and go ask for help and get the help I need and to not be afraid, to be proud to ask. In that, it's been remarkable how many other people have said they had the same issue. Because you always feel like you're alone. You always feel like you're the only one dealing with this.

"At least in the Black community -- it's one of those things that you're never taught to seek counsel, to seek help."

Sherman could face discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy, but he remains eligible to play while the criminal case and league investigation into the matter are ongoing.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection may carve out an important role in the Bucs secondary after starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting landed on injured reserve with a right elbow injury after Week 1.

Against the Patriots, though, it sounds like the former Seattle Seahawks superstar will play a limited role while continuing to learn the Buccaneers' defensive scheme.