Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr. Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Ankle Injury

Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr. Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Ankle InjuryOctober 1, 2021
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season after suffering a fractured ankle in Thursday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Friday "surgery is the most likely option" for Chark:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From <a href="https://twitter.com/gmfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GMFB</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> WR DJ Chark may be headed for surgery on his fractured ankle, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> QB Lamar Jackson's status after missing practice, and a look at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> QBs in flux. <a href="https://t.co/EI6TBnRhLc">pic.twitter.com/EI6TBnRhLc</a>
The 25-year-old LSU product was injured on the Jags' opening drive while blocking on a run play and was carted off the field.
"Tough one. I don't know the extent. I heard it's a broken ankle," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters after the game. "And he was starting to play well. That's a big one."
Chark recorded seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns through the season's first three games.
The 2018 second-round pick earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 when he tallied 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight scores.
His big-play ability alongside Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. gave Jacksonville one of the best, and one of the most under-appreciated, receiver trios in the league.
Chark is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end with the conclusion of his four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract, barring an extension with the Jaguars.
Tavon Austin, Tyron Johnson and Jamal Agnew will compete for the opportunity to fill the void in three-receiver sets for the Jags.
Jacksonville, which dropped to 0-4 with Thursday's loss, returns to action Oct. 10 for a Week 5 game against the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.