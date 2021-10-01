Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr. Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Ankle Injury

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season after suffering a fractured ankle in Thursday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Friday "surgery is the most likely option" for Chark:

The 25-year-old LSU product was injured on the Jags' opening drive while blocking on a run play and was carted off the field.

"Tough one. I don't know the extent. I heard it's a broken ankle," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters after the game. "And he was starting to play well. That's a big one."

Chark recorded seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns through the season's first three games.

The 2018 second-round pick earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 when he tallied 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight scores.

His big-play ability alongside Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. gave Jacksonville one of the best, and one of the most under-appreciated, receiver trios in the league.

Chark is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end with the conclusion of his four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract, barring an extension with the Jaguars.

Tavon Austin, Tyron Johnson and Jamal Agnew will compete for the opportunity to fill the void in three-receiver sets for the Jags.

Jacksonville, which dropped to 0-4 with Thursday's loss, returns to action Oct. 10 for a Week 5 game against the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.