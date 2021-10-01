Bryson DeChambeau Advances to Round of 16 at PLDA World Championship

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Bryson DeChambeau has advanced to the round of 16 at the Professional Long Driver’s Association World Championship.

Per Golf Channel, DeChambeau tied for fourth among his group of 16 competitors at the competition in Mesquite, Nevada.

Dylan Dethier of Golf Magazine provided more information on DeChambeau's day:

Golf Channel broke down Thursday's format:

"There were two groups of 16 battling on Thursday. Each group competed in five sets, hitting six balls in each set. Points were earned based on how a player finished in each set, and each set matched up a player with three different competitors from the same group, round-robin style. Winners of each set earned 200 points, second got 100, third 50 and fourth 25 points. Group standings were determined by total points earned."

DeChambeau has led the PGA Tour in driving distance each of the last two years. He averaged 322.1 yards per drive in 2020 and followed that up with a 323.7-yard mark in 2021. The PGA Tour average this past season was 296.2 yards.

He notably showed off those talents at this year's Ryder Cup:

Now DeChambeau looks toward the round of 16 on Friday. That 16-person group will be split into two groups of eight.

The top four in each group will advance to the next round. The field will then be split down to four and then two before a champion is crowned.