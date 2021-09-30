Glazer: Deshaun Watson Trade Not Being Pursued by Eagles Amid Jalen Hurts Struggles

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly "not in the mix" for Deshaun Watson, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

Glazer reported Sunday the Houston Texans were initially looking for six draft picks in exchange for the quarterback, but the demands have "started to soften a little bit."

Watson has been inactive for the Texans' first three games of the season as he seeks a trade. He has also been accused of sexual assault or sexual misconduct by 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier this month that trade talks could still heat up before the Nov. 2 deadline, with the Eagles listed as a possible landing spot "depending on how the season goes."

The Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos were also considered potential trade targets.

Philadelphia currently has Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback, but he has been inconsistent in his second year in the NFL. The 2020 second-round pick began the year with three touchdown passes in a win over the Atlanta Falcons, but he has struggled in back-to-back losses in the last two weeks.

Through three games, Hurts as a Total QBR of 40.8 that ranks just 25th in the NFL.

The 23-year-old has showed plenty of upside, especially with his running ability, but he is far from a sure thing under center through seven career starts.

Watson would be an on-field upgrade after earning three Pro Bowl selections in his four NFL seasons. He led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, adding 33 passing touchdowns.