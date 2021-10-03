Lamar Odom Beats Ojani Noa via Decision in 3-Round Exhibition Fight

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Former NBA forward Lamar Odom defeated actor and producer Ojani Noa via decision for the Celebrity Boxing World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday.

Odom (6'10", 230 pounds, 82" reach) had the significant height, weight and reach edge over Noa (6'1", 200 pounds, 74" reach). That clearly helped Odom win this fight, as evidenced by these highlights.

The Noa-Odom bout served as the main event for an Official Celebrity Boxing card at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. It was a co-feature clash alongside a fight between retired professional boxer “Magic Man” Paulie Malignaggi and TikToker Corey B. Malignaggi, which Paulie won by decision.

Odom was originally scheduled to face 54-year-old former heavyweight boxing champion Riddick Bowe.

Per TMZ Sports, that plan was scrapped after ex-boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield lost via first-round TKO to former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort. The 58-year-old was unable to defend himself en route to an ugly defeat, leading to safety concerns.

Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman made the call to pull Bowe, and Noa took his place.