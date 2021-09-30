Kendrick Lamar, Dre, Eminem, Snoop, Mary J. Blige to Play Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The NFL didn't forget about Dre.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the Super Bowl LVI halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will feature Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

As the announcement noted, the star-studded lineup includes performers who have a combined 43 Grammys and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums.

The artists all shared the news on social media:

Super Bowl halftime shows often feature multiple artists with surprise guest appearances, but The Weeknd put on a solo show last season. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were the Super Bowl halftime show the previous year.

California will be well represented at the Super Bowl with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar taking the stage. Eminem and Blige are two of the most popular musicians of their generation and will add even more star power to what will surely be a memorable show.

If it is, Dre will be even harder to forget in the aftermath.