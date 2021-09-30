Lions' Anthony Lynn 'Hasn't Spoken With USC at All' About HC Vacancy amid Rumors

Leon Halip/Getty Images

USC is still in search of a permanent head football coach after firing Clay Helton earlier this season, but the school has yet to find its top candidate. The Trojans might scratch one more name off of their list.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn dismissed rumors of being linked to the USC job opening on Thursday.

"No, I haven't spoken with USC at all," Lynn said. "My focus is 1 million percent right here with the Detroit Lions."

Lynn's name began floating around earlier this week after Jim Trotter of NFL Network reported that USC boosters reached out to the former Los Angeles Chargers head coach. Trotter also reported that Lynn would be interested in the position.

"My sister graduated from USC. I have half my family’s in California," Lynn said Thursday. "A lot of guys I played with went to USC, so of course those guys have talked to me and that’s flattering."

Lynn, a former NFL running back, went 33-31 in four seasons at the helm of the Chargers. He coached Los Angeles to a Wild Card win on the road in his second season for his lone playoff win. Lynn was fired by the Chargers after going 7-9 last season, despite ending the year with a four-game win streak.

Lynn was asked whether he would consider taking the USC job after the end of this season but he said he hasn't looked that far ahead, saying, "Right now, I don’t even have enough time in the day to think about something like that, you know?"

Detroit is currently 0-3 and has the 21st-ranked scoring offense in the NFL. Despite the early-season woes, Lynn reiterated that he's fully committed to the Lions and he's focused on his job as offensive coordinator.

"I love what coach [Dan] Campbell and [GM] Brad Holmes are doing, the Ford family, and I love the grit in our players, I love this fan base," Lynn said. "We want to win for these people and we’re going to build a consistent winner here, but this is where my focus is right now."