Lane Kiffin Jokingly Responds to USC HC Opening, References Being Fired at Airport

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recently had to relive arguably the nadir of his coaching career.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Kiffin discussed the current vacancy at USC and said he's committed to leading the Rebels.

He added he recently traveled to the airport at which then-USC athletic director Pat Haden fired him in 2013. He said it was "very eerie" and "a little bit strange" to fly into the airport on a recruiting visit to Los Angeles.

In the years after his firing, Kiffin has made light about the end of his USC tenure.

As the 46-year-old explained, he has also seen his career bounce back nicely since leaving the Trojans.

He won a national championship as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama. His contributions also helped to reshape the Crimson Tide's attack, thus helping them maintain their perch atop college football.

Kiffin also compiled a 27-13 record in three years at Florida Atlantic before taking over at Ole Miss. The Rebels head into Saturday's game against Alabama with a 3-0 record, a No. 12 ranking and a possible Heisman Trophy contender in Matt Corral.

It's a sign of his and USC's divergent fortunes that Kiffin could plausibly be a candidate to succeed Clay Helton in L.A. Everybody had their fun when reading about how Haden dismissed Kiffin, but look who's having the last laugh now.