Top HC Replacements for USC After Trojans Fire Clay Helton

0 of 7

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The USC Trojans are officially looking for a new head coach. On Monday afternoon, Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn announced that the school would be parting ways with Helton just days after USC lost to unranked Stanford as double-digit favorites.

Helton has been at USC for a while—he first joined the Trojans staff in 2010 as a quarterbacks coach under Lane Kiffin. He remained on USC's staff from 2011 to '15, twice serving as an interim head coach after replacing Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian, who was fired after taking a leave of absence in October 2015. By the end of November, the Trojans named Helton as the program's new permanent head coach. Helton's full record with USC was 46-24, interim tags included.

The Trojans will likely be looking for a coach with a lot of head coaching experience, as well as the ability to recruit and win at a high level. As USC begins the search for a new head coach, let's see who might be the best candidates for the Trojans to consider.