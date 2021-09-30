Seahawks' Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Publishing 1st Children's Book 'Why Not You?'

David Berding/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara announced Wednesday that they will be publishing their first children's book entitled Why Not You?

The book is set to be released in March 2022 through Penguin Random House. According to PRH, the picture book intends to "encourage readers to see themselves achieving their dreams, no matter how outrageous they may seem."

"I am so excited to share that Ciara and I will be publishing our first book for kids next spring," Wilson said on his Instagram.

Why Not You is also the name of Wilson and Ciara's nonprofit organization that addresses education, health and the fight against poverty for youth. The couple also opened Why Not You Academy in Washington this fall.