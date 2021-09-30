Saints' Jameis Winston Donates $50,000 for Hurricane Ida Relief in New Orleans

Elsa/Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, current starter Jameis Winston made a sizable donation toward hurricane relief in the New Orleans area.

According to NFL.com's Steve Wyche, Winston donated $50,000 to the United Way of Southeast Louisiana to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida in late August and early September.

Winston said the following regarding his donation in a statement:

"Hurricane Ida has caused widespread devastation in our community and has impacted the lives of so many people across the state of Louisiana. My teammates and I are committed to helping our community bounce back and persevere day by day during this difficult time."

Wyche noted that Winston also donated 65,000 units of water to the Boys and Girls Club, the New Orleans Police, first responders and others, in addition to donating money to the World Central Kitchen in Southeast Louisiana.

Per Sophie Reardon of CBS News, a total of 82 deaths were reported in the United States because of Hurricane Ida as of Sept. 9 with 26 of them occurring in Louisiana. There was also significant property damage and displacement in Louisiana.

The storm was so significant that the Saints had to play their scheduled Week 1 home game against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville, Florida, rather than New Orleans.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Winston's predecessor, Brees, was active in the New Orleans community throughout his career and helped aid in the revitalization of the city after 2005's Hurricane Katrina when he signed with the Saints in 2006.

The 27-year-old Winston has the Saints off to a 2-1 start this season, and he has thrown for 387 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for a score.

Winston and the Saints will make their return to New Orleans on Sunday when they host the struggling New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome.