Bucs' Antonio Brown Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 4 vs. Patriots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have Antonio Brown back for Sunday's marquee matchup against the New England Patriots.

The team announced on Thursday that Brown has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added Brown will be on the field in Week 4.

Brown was placed on the COVID list on Sept. 23, making him unavailable for the team's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

It's unclear if Brown tested positive for the virus or was deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who did test positive.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Sept. 2 that the entire Bucs organization, including players and coaches, has been fully vaccinated. They are one of two NFL teams, along with the Atlanta Falcons, known to have reached the 100 percent vaccinated mark.

Brown is in his second season with Tampa Bay. The seven-time Pro Bowler joined the team midway through the 2020 campaign. He had 564 yards and six touchdowns on 53 receptions between the regular season and playoffs last year.

In the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Brown had 121 receiving yards and one touchdown in the Bucs' 31-29 victory. He had one catch for 17 yards in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

This week's game between the Bucs and Patriots marks Tom Brady's first game back at Gillette Stadium since signing with Tampa Bay in March 2020.