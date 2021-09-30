49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance Aren't Involved in QB Battle, Kyle Shanahan Says

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Even after the San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the season Sunday night, head coach Kyle Shanahan clarified there is no quarterback controversy between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

"There's not a quarterback battle right now," Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. "We're going with our starting quarterback who I think is playing very well."

Garoppolo has 760 passing yards on the season with four touchdowns and one interception, although questions arose after the 30-28 Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers. It still doesn't mean Lance will take over any time soon.

"Trey's our backup quarterback," Shanahan said. "This isn't the preseason. We're not just going back and forth all the time."

