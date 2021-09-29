Olympic Medalist Klete Keller Pleads Guilty to Obstruction Charge in Capitol Breach

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Swimmer Klete Keller, who represented the United States in multiple Olympics, pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his role in the deadly attack on Jan. 6 when a pro-Donald Trump mob violently stormed the Capitol.

TMZ Sports reported Keller pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and could now be looking at multiple years in prison.

Keller, who was identified in video in part because he wore a Team USA jacket while storming the Capitol, said he spent approximately an hour in the building and destroyed his phone in an effort to erase evidence he was present.

He also threw away the jacket.

In February, Rebecca Rosenberg of the New York Post reported Keller received a seven-count indictment after he was initially charged with three counts. He faced counts of obstruction, remaining in a restricted building, civil disorder, disorderly and disruptive conduct, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and impeding the passage through the Capitol grounds.

Karen Crouse and Victor Mather of the New York Times reported multiple former teammates and coaches contacted authorities when they recognized him at the Capitol on video.

Keller competed for the U.S. in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Games.