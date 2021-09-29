Jets Rumors: Marcus Maye Will Miss 3-4 Weeks With Ankle Injury

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Things are reportedly going from bad to worse for the 0-3 New York Jets.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, safety Marcus Maye will miss approximately three to four weeks with an ankle injury. Rapoport called the development "brutal" for the struggling Jets since Maye has been "the top performer on their defense."

Maye has 23 tackles, one pass defended and one sack. He's a versatile playmaker who can provide support against the run and drop back in coverage against the pass.

He had 88 tackles, 11 passes defended, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery last year while earning an impressive grade of 82.9 from Pro Football Focus.

This figured to be a critical season for the 28-year-old since he is playing under the franchise tag.

Fortunately for Maye and the Jets, this setback is not a season-ending one. Still, the AFC East team will have to look elsewhere in the secondary until he is ready to return.

Adrian Colbert should get more playing time in his first season with the Jets after splitting his first four years with the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Next up for the Jets is a Week 4 showdown against the 2-1 Tennessee Titans, who lead the AFC South.