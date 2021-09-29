Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Joins eSports Team XSET as Creator, Investor

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is now an official member of eSports team XSET:

The running back discussed his decision to join the gaming squad:

In February, Elliott was one of several prominent athletes to invest in eFuse, known as the "LinkedIn for gamers," along with Odell Beckham Jr., Denzel Ward and others.

He also has a history of supporting XSET, wearing an XSET hat during offseason workouts while posting "#RepTheSet."

The 26-year-old is now an investor in the team and is also expected to contribute as a gamer.