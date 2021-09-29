Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Joins eSports Team XSET as Creator, Investor

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Joins eSports Team XSET as Creator, InvestorSeptember 30, 2021
Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is now an official member of eSports team XSET:
XSET @XSET
The 🐐 <a href="https://twitter.com/EzekielElliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EzekielElliott</a> has been repping the Set for a minute, but now it's time to make it official.<br><br>Welcome to the Set, <a href="https://twitter.com/EzekielElliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EzekielElliott</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RepTheSet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RepTheSet</a>❌ | <a href="https://t.co/O36uQ0dnyR">https://t.co/O36uQ0dnyR</a> <a href="https://t.co/dSQJya3lzC">pic.twitter.com/dSQJya3lzC</a>
The running back discussed his decision to join the gaming squad:
B/R Gaming @BRGaming
.<a href="https://twitter.com/EzekielElliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EzekielElliott</a> has officially joined <a href="https://twitter.com/XSET?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@xset</a>. The star Dallas Cowboys running back joins the XSET roster as both a creator and an investor. Be on the look out for Zeke to start streaming CoD, Apex, Madden, and NBA 2K soon. <a href="https://t.co/AFZlND0lhA">pic.twitter.com/AFZlND0lhA</a>
In February, Elliott was one of several prominent athletes to invest in eFuse, known as the "LinkedIn for gamers," along with Odell Beckham Jr., Denzel Ward and others.
He also has a history of supporting XSET, wearing an XSET hat during offseason workouts while posting "#RepTheSet."
The 26-year-old is now an investor in the team and is also expected to contribute as a gamer.