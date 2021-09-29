NBA 2K League Announces Expansion Team from Mexico for 2022 Season

Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA 2K League is adding an expansion franchise out of Mexico for the 2022 season.

Spanish esports organization DUX Gaming will own the team, the 24th for the 2K League and the second based outside the United States. Gen.G Tigers out of Shanghai began competition in 2020.

2K League president Brendan Donohue issued a statement on the move:

"This is a historic day as we welcome another premier international organization to the NBA 2K League family. DUX Gaming has a demonstrated track record of growing its fan base in new and creative ways which makes it an ideal partner to help the NBA 2K League successfully expand to Latin America, where basketball and 2K are already incredibly popular. We're thrilled that DUX Gaming will represent Mexico in the NBA 2K League for years to come."

The 2K League plans to announce the name and branding for Dux Gaming's expansion franchise at a later date. The team will fill out its roster through the NBA 2K League expansion draft on Nov. 17.

DUX Gaming was founded in 2018 and its portfolio includes DUX Internacional de Madrid, which competes in the third tier of Spanish soccer. DUX Logrono is also a women's club in Spain's second division. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias are among company's the notable investors.