Travis Kelce Says LeBron James Would Be 'A Problem' If He Played TE in NFL

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently revealed that he received offers to play in the NFL during the 2011 NBA lockout.

James told Peyton and Eli Manning during their telecast of Monday Night Football that the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks reached out to him. Had he accepted their offers, he likely would've tried out at tight end.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce believes James would've thrived in the NFL.

"I think 'Bron would have definitely been a problem on the football field, no doubt about it," Kelce told TMZ Sports. "Especially with tight end room. That's us Northeast Ohio guys, man. We're all-around athletes. You can throw us in any sport, we'll have success."

Kelce believes the things that make James a great basketball player would translate well to the football field.

"His athleticism, how knowledgeable he is about the game of basketball that you can tell how he plays, he gets down to the scheme of things," Kelce added. "And, that's a lot about being a football player is understanding schemes, going out there, playing free and letting your athleticism show."