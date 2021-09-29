Jon Jones: 'I Will Leave Alcohol in My Past Forever' After Domestic Violence Arrest

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones vowed to stop drinking alcohol after being arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence Friday in Las Vegas.

Matthew Wells of MMA Junkie captured an Instagram story Jones posted Tuesday night that featured several statements written over a video of him lifting weights.

"I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can't handle it anymore," Jones wrote. "I will leave alcohol in my past forever."

He added: "Turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report stated a woman said Jones was "aggressive with her, but not violent," but officers observed blood on the woman's clothing and on bed sheets in the hotel room along with a bump on her lip, which also contained dried blood, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Jones, who was charged with a felony count of injuring or tampering with a vehicle—he allegedly headbutted the front hood of a police car—and a misdemeanor count of battery domestic violence, was described as an "emotional roller coaster" in the arrest report, and officers said he struggled to remember things that happened, according to Raimondi.

The 34-year-old New York native was released from custody Friday night on $8,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Jones was in Las Vegas for a ceremony to induct his September 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson in the UFC Hall of Fame.

UFC President Dana White said Friday that Jones "proves that every time he comes to this town that he can't handle this place."

"It's like...it's not even shocking anymore," White told reporters. "When we bring him here it's almost expected. You can't even get him in Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame. It's a problem. This guy's got a lot of demons, man. A lot of demons."

Asked Tuesday night during a press conference about Jones' declaration he plans to stop drinking alcohol, White replied: "10 years ago. You're late."

Jones, one of the top fighters in UFC history, has had a long history of legal troubles and other infractions.

He pleaded guilty to hit-and-run charges in September 2015. He also pleaded guilty to DWI charges in May 2012 and March 2020.

Jones also had his light heavyweight title stripped by the UFC twice after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, before a fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 200 in July 2016 and after a fight against Cormier at UFC 214 in July 2017.

He was preparing for a move to the heavyweight division before his latest arrest.