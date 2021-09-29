NFL, NFLPA Announce Launch of NFTs Showing Top Plays from This Season, League History

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you have ever wanted to personally own a collection of the best highlights from NFL games, you are in luck.

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Wednesday the launch of a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that feature the top plays from the current season and throughout the history of the league.

Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Dapper Labs in its launch of NFL digital video collectibles. We believe blockchain technology has great potential to enhance the NFL fan experience in the future and we are excited to have Dapper Labs as one of our first collaborators in exploring this emerging space.”

An official launch date hasn't been set, but the NFTs will drop at some point later in the 2021 season.

Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs, specifically cited iconic plays such as the Hail Murray and Minneapolis Miracle among the plays that will be immortalized in NFT form for fans to own.

"As a league that continually raises the bar, we are proud that the NFL and NFLPA have chosen Dapper Labs to deliver for NFL fans worldwide the Moments they’ve been waiting for," Gharegozlou said.

Wednesday's announcement marks the NFL's first official foray into the NFT market. Several individual players have made their marks in the digital space.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes auctioned off a series of NFTs this spring. The collection sold for $3.7 million, with a portion of the proceeds going to his charity foundation.

An NFT drop featuring Rob Gronkowski in March brought in $1.8 million at auction. Tom Brady announced in April the launch of an NFT company called Autograph. The company's group of athletes also includes Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretkzy and Naomi Osaka.