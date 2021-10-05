Report: Jamie Collins 'Working Towards' Patriots Contract After Lions Release

AP Photo/Lon Horwedel

The New England Patriots are reportedly "working towards a deal" with Jamie Collins after the veteran linebacker was released by the Detroit Lions, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Collins played two games for the Lions this season, totaling 10 tackles with a fumble recovery, but the team began exploring potential trades after Week 2, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was held out of the Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens before being waived.

It's a disappointing turn of events for a player who signed a three-year, $30 million contract in 2020. The deal reunited the 31-year-old with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who served as his defensive coordinator with the Patriots, but he was fired after a 4-7 start to the year.

Collins was effective on the field during his first year with the team, leading Detroit with 101 tackles in 14 games in 2020. He also added one sack, one interception and three forced fumbles.

The problem was Detroit finished dead last in the NFL in both yards and points allowed, requiring significant changes throughout the roster.

It gives Collins a chance at a fresh start after proving he can be an impact player during his multiple stints with the Patriots. He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2015 as a versatile player who excelled against both the run and pass, while he set a career high with seven sacks in 2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New England is hoping he can regain this form for the rest of 2021, putting him in a spot where he has found the most success in his career.