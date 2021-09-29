Patriots' James White Reportedly Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hip Injury

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

New England Patriots running back James White is expected to be out for the remainder of the 2021 season with a hip injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

The 29-year-old went down during Sunday's 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The third-down specialist spent his first eight seasons with the Patriots and is set to be a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

The Patriots will likely continue to use a running back by committee in pass-catching situations, with Brandon Bolden taking most of the White snaps. Damian Harris will also see significant snaps as the team's primary between-the-tackles runner.

White had rushed 10 times for 38 yards and a score this season, adding 12 catches for 94 yards.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday that the Patriots worked out four running backs this week—Ryquell Armstead, Dontrell Hilliard, Artavis Pierce and Ito Smith.