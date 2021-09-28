Report: NFL, Dapper Labs to Create NFT Marketplace Similar to NBA Top Shot

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The NFL and Dapper Labs have reportedly agreed to set up an NFT highlight marketplace similar to NBA Top Shot.

Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal reported the new marketplace is set to launch before the end of this NFL season. No details regarding the naming of the new venture have been released.

NBA Top Shot is a popular online marketplace that allows people to buy and sell NFTs of highlights officially licensed by the league and players association. The marketplace is similar to buying and selling physical trading cards in that each NFT is unique but some are rarer than others.

The popularity of these collectible NFTs skyrocketed last year but tapered off amid a flood of companies getting into the action.

It's possible that both the NFL and Dapper Labs are banking on the league's overwhelming popularity to help stoke increased interest in these types of marketplaces again.