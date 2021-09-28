Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'I Don't Care About Tyler Boyd's Opinion' on Bengals Game

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't care what a rival wide receiver thinks about his team.

"I don't care about Tyler Boyd's opinion about what transpired at any point in that game," Tomlin told reporters. "He's entitled to his opinion, but I don't have to respond to it."

Boyd turned heads after the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-10 victory over the Steelers when he said drops by Najee Harris and Chase Claypool with the game on the line indicated Pittsburgh had already abandoned hope of a comeback.

"The last plays of the game for them, they gave up," Boyd told reporters. "You could see it. They had three drops in a row. ... They portrayed to the whole nation, on TV, what they were about and how they gave up."

Boyd went to high school in Pennsylvania and played collegiately for the Pitt Panthers, so he is no stranger to the Steelers' proud history.

Alas, he may have seen it as something of a turn in the tide for the rivalry between the two teams. While the Steelers hold a commanding 19-5 advantage in head-to-head matchups since 2010, the Bengals have now won the last two.

Boyd had four catches for 36 yards and one touchdown, while fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati's defense also intercepted Ben Roethlisberger twice and held Harris to just 40 rushing yards on 14 carries, although the rookie running back notably had 102 receiving yards.

The Bengals are also part of a three-way tie for first place in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at 2-1, while Pittsburgh sits at 1-2.

The rematch is Nov. 28, and Boyd's comments are sure to be a primary storyline.