Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Offering Private Dinner to Buyers of $2.2M Mansion

Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is including a special offer to share a meal with the person who purchases his Dallas mansion.

Per TMZ Sports, the Dallas Cowboys legend has listed the 10,806-square foot home for $2.2 million.

The person who buys the luxurious estate will also have the opportunity to have dinner with Smith.

Per the official listing on Elliman.com, the mansion has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, four half bathrooms, a dining room that seats up to 22 people and a game room. It also includes a deck and outdoor pool.

Smith spent the first 13 seasons of his NFL career in Dallas from 1990-2002. He had 11 consecutive years with at least 1,000 rushing yards from 1991-2001, including leading the league in rushing yards four times in a five-year span between 1991-95.

The house was built in 1995, the same season that Smith set an NFL record with 25 rushing touchdowns. That mark has since been passed by three players, with LaDainian Tomlinson currently holding the record (28).

Smith is still the NFL's all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards. He also won three Super Bowl titles, the 1993 NFL MVP award and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.