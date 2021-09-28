Buccaneers' Tom Brady Announces He's Launching 'BRADY' Apparel Brand

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Tom Brady is adding to his off-field endeavors.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced the launch of his very own apparel line, Brady Brand.

While there is no announced release date yet, the Brady Brand website has a sign-up link to receive updates. The brand also has social media profiles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. After their first loss of the season, the team will look to bounce back on Sunday in a road game against the New England Patriots. Brady spent 20 of his now 22 NFL seasons with the Patriots before joining Tampa Bay, leading New England to six Super Bowl championships.