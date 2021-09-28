Rob Gronkowski Says He Feels 'Rejuvenated' with Bucs Ahead of Week 4 vs. Patriots

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Now in his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski is in a good spot physically and mentally ahead of his team's trip to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots this Sunday.

Speaking to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said playing with the Bucs has "rejuvenated" his love for football:

“I love the atmosphere here, especially my teammates, coaches. Everyone works hard. We get our things done. We have a good time out here, too, especially (working against) the defensive side of the ball. They’re always cracking jokes. It feels good. I’m rejuvenated to come out here, a new sense of energy. A lot of people bring a lot of good energy on the team on both sides of the ball, which is great. To feel refreshed, to have a new rookie year, it feels good. And it gave me the boost to come back (this season).”

Gronkowski spent the first nine years of his career with the Patriots, but a series of injuries led him to retire in March 2019 from the NFL a few weeks after a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Tom Brady's decision to sign with the Bucs as a free agent in March 2020 provided a spark for Gronkowski to return to the league and join his former Patriots teammate.

"It just happened to be the right opportunity down in Tampa," Gronkowski told reporters in April 2020. "Yes, Tom was like the appetizer of the whole meal. He got me hooked when he went down to Tampa. I saw what was down there."

The Patriots dealt Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a compensatory fourth-round pick. He adjusted well to his new home, catching 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season.

Gronk was the Bucs' leading receiver in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. The five-time Pro Bowler caught six passes for 67 yards and two scores in a 31-9 victory.

So far this season, Gronkowski has 184 receiving yards and four touchdowns through three games.

Sunday's showdown between the Buccaneers and Patriots is one of the most anticipated regular-season game of the year. It's understandably being billed as Brady's return to New England, with the iconic quarterback just 68 yards shy of surpassing Drew Brees for the most passing yards in NFL history (80,358).

Gronkowski was also a significant contributor for the Patriots from 2010-18.

A four-time All-Pro, Gronkowski is the Patriots' all-time leader in touchdown receptions (79) and ranks second in receiving yards (7,861). He won three Super Bowls with the organization and set an NFL record for most touchdown catches in a season by a tight end (17 in 2011).