Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy's Clock Management Not an Issue Despite Criticism

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy received some scrutiny during Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Near the end of the first half, McCarthy had the chance to call timeout but instead let the clock run. The decision drew the ire of Peyton Manning during the Manning brothers' telecast of the game.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys president and general manager Jerry Jones said he isn't concerned about McCarthy's time management.

"Other teams have issues with clock management," Jones said. "That’s part of the game."

The Cowboys, who topped the Eagles 41-21, were up 20-7 at the end of the first half when McCarthy decided not to call a timeout.

Even though the coach possibly left points on the table, Jones doesn't see the need to criticize McCarthy.

"We were critical of Garrett when he was here," Jones continued. "Don’t you think that goes with the territory? I’m not a bit concerned about his ability to manage a tight situation."

Now in his second season has the head coach of the Cowboys, McCarthy has guided the team to an 8-11 record. Dallas finished 6-10 last season and failed to make the playoffs. The team was featured on the most recent season of HBO's Hard Knocks during the offseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dallas was led by quarterback Dak Prescott in Monday night's win. Playing in his first home game since suffering a season-ending ankle injury last year, Prescott efficiently completed 21 of 26 passes and threw three touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott added two rushing touchdowns.

The Cowboys will seek their third win in a row at home on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina enters the game undefeated at 3-0.