Richard Sherman Rumors: Star CB to Meet with Buccaneers in Free Agency

MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are meeting with free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman this week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that interest has existed between the Bucs and Sherman in the past, which led to the decision to bring him in for a visit.

The 33-year-old Sherman went unsigned in free agency after missing all but five games last season because of a calf injury while with the San Francisco 49ers.

One potential contributing factor to Sherman going unsigned during the offseason was his July arrest.

Sherman was arrested at his in-laws' home in Seattle and charged with five misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and reckless endangerment of roadway workers.

Prior to pleading not guilty, Sherman released the following statement, apologizing for his actions:

Sherman was arrested after surveillance video showed him trying to force his way into his in-laws' home. Police said Sherman resisted arrest when they arrived on the scene and that they could smell alcohol on his breath.

From an on-field perspective, Sherman is among the most accomplished cornerbacks of the past decade, primarily during his seven years with the Seattle Seahawks.

Sherman was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro in Seattle, leading the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win.

He also earned a Pro Bowl nod with the Niners in 2019, giving him five for his career.

All told, Sherman has racked up 484 tackles, 36 interceptions, 115 passes defended, six fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles in 139 regular-season games.

The Bucs have a clear need at cornerback, as starter Sean Murphy-Bunting was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow suffered during Tampa's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean have served as the Bucs' starters the past two weeks, although things didn't go well in a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers allowed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to throw for 343 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory.

If his ongoing legal situation does not make him subject to an NFL suspension, Sherman would give the Bucs some much-needed experience at cornerback, especially until Murphy-Bunting is able to return to the fold.