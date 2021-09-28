Dak Prescott After Cowboys' Win over Eagles: 'I’m Playing the Best I’ve Ever Played'

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys fans are going to have an enjoyable 2021 season if Dak Prescott's comments after Monday's 41-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles are any indication.

"For sure," he said when asked if he is playing his best football, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I feel like I'm playing the best I've ever played."

Machota noted Prescott credited the players around him and the continuity with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

There is no shortage of playmakers at Prescott's disposal with running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, and even tight end Dalton Schultz, who caught two touchdowns Monday. The group will be even better when wide receiver Michael Gallup returns from a calf injury.

Prescott finished 21-of-26 passing for 238 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a display of efficiency against an outmatched opponent.

He also looked healthy while rolling out of the pocket multiple times, which is key since he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2020. If that remains the case and the other playmakers continue to play well, Prescott could find himself in the MVP discussion if he remains at this level.