Ravens OLB Coach Drew Wilkins Injured Hamstring Celebrating 66-Yard Justin Tucker FG

AP Photo

Some field goals are worth celebrating far more than others.

Although those celebrations can apparently turn dangerous at times.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters outside linebacker coach Drew Wilkins suffered a hamstring injury when he fell to the field celebrating after Justin Tucker won Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a last-second 66-yard field goal.

"Drew is philosophically opposed to exercise," Harbaugh joked, per TMZ Sports. "He's made that clear over the years, kind of emphatically. He's a staunch believer in not exercising. You can see where that gets you."

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had some fun with the situation as well:

If there was ever a field goal to recklessly celebrate, it was this one. Tucker set the NFL record with the 66-yard kick and clinched the dramatic 19-17 victory. In something that wouldn't have even been believable in a movie script, it clanked off the crossbar, hung in the air and then went through the uprights.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley noted Tucker is now 16-for-16 on field goals in the last minute of regulation throughout his career.