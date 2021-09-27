Buccaneers Rumors: Scotty Miller to Miss 'Significant' Time with Toe Injury

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller is expected to miss "a significant amount of time" with a toe injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter also reported it's "likely" the Bucs will put the 24-year-old pass-catcher on injured reserve.

Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed earlier in the day that Miller was suffering from turf toe following Tampa Bay's 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Miller emerged as a solid supporting player in the Bucs' passing game in 2020. He caught 33 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns. His 15.2 yards per reception ranked first on the team.

Through the first two weeks, the Bowling Green alumnus didn't have a single catch and played a total of 20 offensive snaps. Week 3 represented only a slight improvement as he hauled in two catches for 11 yards while appearing for 32 plays on offense.

Heading into the game against the Rams, Miller said he was prepared to see his usage grow with Antonio Brown eventually placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The drop in Miller's production is a testament to how deep the Buccaneers' aerial attack is, especially with Brown in the fold for a full season.

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have combined for 446 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions. Rob Gronkowski is also looking a little more like his old self, with four touchdown grabs already.

Assuming Brown is ready to go for Week 4 against the New England Patriots, the Bucs may not be affected too much by Miller's absence.